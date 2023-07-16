Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami was made official a day ago after a long wait. The Argentina star announced his move to the MLS last month and was pictured in his new club's colours. In a photo which has gone viral on social media, Messi was seen posing with David Beckham, an owner of the Miami-based club. Messi is expected to make his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami on July 21. Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Jersey Officially Revealed! Watch Argentina Star's First Look in New Club Colours (See Video).

Lionel Messi's Picture With David Beckham Goes Viral

Messi x Beckham Changing the game in North America. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2lqQiGeVeC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023

