Lionel Messi has been named in PSG starting XI to take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday, September 16. This is the first time that the Argentine would be starting for PSG after signing for them in August.

See the full lineup here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)