Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe- the deadly trio of Paris Saint-Germain are currently in Japan as the Parisians are gearing up for their club friendly match against Kawasaki in Japan. The French giants posted a video of their players training with Japanese kids in a football ground on Twitter. Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mbappe and other PSG players are seen playing with the small kids.

Watch video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)