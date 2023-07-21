Lionel Messi officially put pen to paper on his new Inter Miami contract. The star Argentine made his much-awaited move to the MLS after leaving PSG at the end of the season. He was also unveiled by the MLS outfit in a grand ceremony held in front of fans. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner was seen dressed in formals and signing his contract in the presence of David Beckham and other higher officials of the club. Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul on July 21. On Which Channel Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Match Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online?

Lionel Messi Officially Signs Inter Miami Contract

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi Signing Contract While Sitting Alongside David Beckham

Leo Messi officially signing his contract with Inter Miami! pic.twitter.com/5j6mQQi52S — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 21, 2023

Historic Occasion!

