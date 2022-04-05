Lionel Messi was seen playing football with his three kids in what seemed to be his house's backyard. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to Instagram to share a video of the Argentine star having a good time with his three children--Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)