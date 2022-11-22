Lionel Messi finally reacts to Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentine captain refused to give any excuses and emphasized on staying united as a group. He assured the fans about the strength in the team as well as admitted that it is a new situation to them.

Lionel Messi reacts after shocking loss against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi: "There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group." 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bfw3b4r1v2 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2022

