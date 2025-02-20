The legend Lionel Messi has done it again. The Argentine forward starts his first official game of 2025 with a goal, and also the Man of the Match award. Messi did it in no ordinary condition, it was his club Inter Miami CF's CONCACAF Champions Cup round 1 first-leg game, where Leo struck a goal in the 56th minute against Sporting Kansas City in harsh cold conditions when the temperature was -17 degrees Celsius. The Sporting KC vs Inter Miami game was the 37-year-old's first official game in 2025, and he registered a total of 1230 goal contributions in his career with this goal. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Lionel Messi's First Official Goal of 2025:

MESSI SCORES TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK FOR MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/1JsnQCU5G6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 20, 2025

