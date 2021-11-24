Team PSG has announced a 23-member squad for Manchester City vs PSG, Champions League 2021-22 match. It is very likely that Sergio Ramos might debut for the PSG. The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe have also been included in the squad.

