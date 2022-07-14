Lionel Messi has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will decide whether he will extend his contract at the club or leave after the end of his current contract which is going to expire at the end of 2022-23 season after the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, PSG are very keen to offer a new contract to the Argentine superstar, which will keep him at Parc des Princes till 2024.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet:

Leo Messi situation ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG ▫️ Paris Saint-Germain really want to discuss a new deal, as reported by @marca. ▫️ PSG told Messi they are ready to offer a contract until 2024, in case he wants to stay. ▫️ Been told Messi will think about his future ‘only after the World Cup’. pic.twitter.com/OGUZYgHtsX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)