Under Arne Slot, Liverpool are now at the top of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and Premier League 2024-25 points table. Liverpool has bagged their fifth straight win in the UCL 2024-25. This surely can be regarded as the biggest as it came against 15-time UCL winners Real Madrid. Both sides were pretty even in the first 45 minutes. Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock after scoring for Liverpool in the 52nd minute. Gody Gakpo doubled the lead after scoring a goal in the 76th minute. Kylian Mbappe yet again failed to score for Real Madrid, which resulted in the La Liga giants dropping another three points in the Champions League. UCL 2024–25 Results: Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in UEFA Champions League 100-Goal Club; Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Manchester City Draws Against Feyenoord.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL Result

Liverpool beat Real Madrid to stay perfect! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/iZeUfaH1dZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 27, 2024

