Liverpool put pressure on Manchester City with a 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2. Diogo Jota and Fabinho scored as the Reds bagged three important points which helped them close down the gap with Manchester City to just one point. This was also Liverpool's 10th consecutive Premier League victory. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒 ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/SBVCEgFJWk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2022

