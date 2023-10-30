Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Anfield further demonstrated their return to form this season. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored two goals in quick succession to give the Reds total command early in the first half. They completed the victory late in the second half when Mohamed Salah scored his 10th goal of the season after taking advantage of a defensive blunder. With this win, Liverpool are three points of Tottenham Hotspurs, who are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League 2023-24 table. Manchester United 0–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland Brace Powers Cityzens to Big Win in Manchester Derby

Mohamed Salah Shines Again as Reds Claim Dominant Win at Anfield

Three goals and three points at Anfield 🙌🔴 #LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/AsESW58WFS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)