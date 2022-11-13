Darwin Nunez scored a brace as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, November 13. Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead in the sixth minute but Southampton fought back with Che Adams equalising three minutes later. But Nunez had other plans as he two times in the first half to help Liverpool lead and eventually win the match. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Liverpool vs Southampton Result:

FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-1 Southampton A brace from Darwin Nunez and a Roberto Firmino header secure the points for Jurgen Klopp’s men#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/ix1W65YNHD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2022

