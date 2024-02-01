Liverpool continue their winning run at the Premier League 2023-24 and they extend their lead to five points over second placed Manchester City with a dominant 4-1 win against Chelsea. Twenty-year-old Conor Bradley scored his first goal for Liverpool and claimed two assists while he was joined in the scorers list by Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Díaz. Jurgen Klopp's side played with great intensity from the opening whistle, securing the victory comfortably while Chelsea struggled to get out of their own half. Mauricio Pochettino's side has been consistently poor this season and they need a big change to shift momentum in their favour. Meanwhile, after 22 games Liverpool emerge as the favourites for the Premier League 2023-24 title. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi! CR7 Ruled Out of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Club Friendly.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2023-24 Result

