Liverpool are close to signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. The Japanese midfielder emerged as a surprise target for the Reds who earlier missed out on signing Moises Caicedo, who ended up joining Chelsea. Endo has, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, agreed personal terms with the midfielder who would join for a fee of €18m. Jurgen Klopp's side had earlier begun their Premier League 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Jurien Timber Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury, Arsenal Defender Set to Undergo Surgery.

Liverpool Close to Signing Wataru Endo

Wataru Endō to Liverpool, here we go! Medical tests booked on Thursday for Japanese midfielder who’s joining from Stuttgard for €18m fee 🚨🔴🇯🇵 #LFC Personal terms agreed in few hours as Endō asked as Stuttgart captain to leave & follow his dream. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/AYZ2bKuauP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

