Retired Barcelona and Inter Milan footballer Luis Suárez, the sole Spanish-born man to win the Ballon d'Or, has died at his old age of 88, according to the two clubs. Luis Suárez, who signed up for Barcelona in 1955, earned the Ballon d'Or in 1959 after winning the league and cup with the Catalan team. He also played 32 times for Spain and was a member of the team that captured the European Championship in 1964. Luis Suarez Dies: Spanish Football Legend Passes Away At 88

Many fans were perplexed by the rumors, believing they were about Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, who remains alive and well. The two Luis Suarez have different nationalities, but they possess the same name and both played for Barcelona, thus the footballing world is confused.

Luis Suarez's death get me scared

I swear Luis Suarez dead alyuh get me scared https://t.co/Q7tfbQAdnF — Mr. 🅱️🅱️🅱️ (@BigBallerBaso) July 9, 2023

I swear he's playing against Botafogo

Is it right?

I'm hoping it's not the Luis Suarez I'm used to see

I hope it's not the Luis Suarez I know. https://t.co/KzQOiVLTnV — Chivalry isn't dead (@Thabang_Maapola) July 9, 2023

