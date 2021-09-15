A complete team display saw Juventus register their first win of the season under Max Allegri as they defeated Malmo 3-0 in the Champions League. Watch Malmo vs Juventus goal video highlights below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)