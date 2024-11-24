Tottenham Hotspur took control of the match scoring the opening goal of the match in 13th minute. James Maddison completed his brace seven minutes later and handed his side an advantage at the half time. In the second half, Manchester City failed to impact the game with their offensive game rather they conceded two goals and lost their fifth consecutive match. The result could be a big blow to their title defence as they are now five points behind league leaders Liverpool having played one extra match. Pep Guardiola Opens Up After Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2027, Says ‘We Deserve a Chance To Bounce Back’.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Score

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)