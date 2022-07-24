Erling Haaland has announced himself to the Manchester City faithful as the Norwegian striker opened his account for the Citizens in a friendly fixture on his debut. The striker netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in a friendly fixture.

