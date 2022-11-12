Brentford manages to bag a surprise 2-1 win against Manchester City in the latest round of fixtures in the premier League 2022-23. The Bees got early lead through Ivan Toney in the first half which was equalised by Phil Foden just ahead of the half time whistle. Manchester City increased pressure in the second half looking for the winner but failed to convert opportunities. In the added time, Ivan Toney scored his second goal and the winner for Brentford from a counterattack.

Manchester City Suffers Shock Defeat in the Premier League:

