Manchester City continue their brilliant start to the season as they defeat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League with a comeback win. Erling Haaland and John Stones secured the victory after Jude Bellingham had put the visitors ahead.

Watch Man City vs Dortmund Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)