In between all the drama regarding them, Manchester City produced a clinical performance against Aston Villa in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester to register a big victory. City got an early lead to the game as midfielder Rodri scored within 4 minutes of the match. Pep Guardiola's side then managed to extend their lead in the 39th minute with Ilkay Gundogan finding the back of the net. Soon after that, Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty to give Manchester City a three-goal lead. After the break, Ollie Watkins managed to pull one back for Aston Villa. Despite the goal, City continued their dominance to secure another victory. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Manchester City 3–1 Aston Villa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)