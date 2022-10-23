Erling Haaland scored a brace that helped Manchester City overcome Brighton at home in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 23. The Norwegian striker scored his two goals in the first half before Brighton pulled one back through Leandro Trossard. However, Pep Guardiola's side clinch three points and return to winning ways with a goal by Kevin de Bruyne. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester City vs Brighton Result:

FULL-TIME Man City 3-1 Brighton An Erling Haaland double and a superb strike from Kevin De Bruyne sees the hosts victorious #MCIBHA pic.twitter.com/yZ1SvAIL5H — Premier League (@premierleague) October 22, 2022

