Manchester City have unveiled their new away kit for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, July 19. The kit features black stripes on a red base with the club crest and sponsor's and kit maker's logos in yellow. You can check out the pictures and the launch video of this kit below:

See Pics:

Earn your stripes 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayqnsL5Mdj — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022

It’s all in the detail 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DtPqQsFDQ4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 19, 2022

Watch Video:

