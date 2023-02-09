Jadon Sancho has scored on his return to the team as he came off the bench to help Manchester United snatch a point against Leeds United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 9. The English forward found the back of the net to make the scoreline 2-2 after Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane saw Leeds go 2-0 up. Marcus Rashford had brought United back in the 62nd minute after which Sancho equalised. You can watch goal video highlights of the game here. Al-Ahly 1–4 Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2022: Los Blancos Set Up Final Against Al-Hilal With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Manchester United vs Leeds United Result

The points are shared after a pulsating second half 🤝#MUFC || #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023

Manchester United vs Leeds United Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)