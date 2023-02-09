Real Madrid have entered the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 with a dominant 4-1 win over Al-Ahly in the semifinal on Thursday, February 9. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas were on the scoresheet for Los Blancos, who will now face Al-Hilal in te final of the competition. For Al-Ahly, Ali Maaloul was the lone goalscorer with his strike coming in the 65th minute from the penalty spot. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Olympique de Marseille 2–1 PSG, Coupe de France: Parisians Knocked Out of French Cup With Round of 16 Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid Result

