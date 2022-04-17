Cristiano Ronaldo special was on display at the Old Trafford as he netted a hat-trick to help Manchester United register a 3-2 win over Norwich City. Ronaldo found the net in 7th, 32nd and 76th minutes. You can video highlights of Manchester United vs Norwich City video highlights here.

