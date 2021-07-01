Manchester United confirmed the agreement for Jadon Sancho's transfer from Borussia Dortmund

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝗽. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)