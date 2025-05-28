Manchester United's woes continued as the Red Devils went on to suffer a 0-1 defeat to ASEAN All Stars in a post-season friendly match in Malaysia, on Wednesday, May 28. After a goalless first half, Muang Maung Lwin scored the opener for ASEAN All Stars in the 71st minute and that turned out to be the only goal of the contest, with Manchester United going down eventually in their first game of the Malaysia tour. The ASEAN All Stars is a regional club with players from Indonesia, Vietnam and other Southeast nations. This defeat comes days after their forgettable 2024-25 season ended with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final. Manchester United will next take on Hong Kong China in their second match of the Malaysia tour, on May 30. Antony Breaks Down While Reflecting on Manchester United Tenure, Says ‘I Couldn’t Take It Anymore’.

Manchester United Suffer 0-1 Defeat to ASEAN All Stars

