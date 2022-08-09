Manchester United have shown interests in signing young striker Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in this summer transfer window, according to ESPN. The 23-year-old forward, who netted 21 goals for the Dutch club last season, is of worth around $40 million. It is understood that Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to the Red Devils' interests. But, the Premier League outfit are yet to submit any official offer to PSV for the player.

Check the Tweet:

Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV's Cody Gakpo, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/Shzb8C5i21 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 9, 2022

