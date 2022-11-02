Tottenham Hotspur reached the Champions League last 16 as Group D winners a dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille. Marseille took the lead through defender Chancel Mbemba in the first half. Spurs, who needed a draw to qualify for the knockout stage, equalised in the second half with a strike from Clement Lenglet. Spurs sealed the victory after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute and finished top with 11 points.Watch Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur Goal Highlights Here

Marseille vs Tottenham Hostspur Champions League Result:

What a way to win the group! Tottenham secure their spot in the round of 16 with the final kick of the game 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/O22f0KfliC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 1, 2022

