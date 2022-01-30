Manchester United have suspended Mason Greenwood after his girlfriend accused the footballer of physical abuse. “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," the club said in a statement. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

Manchester United official statement on Mason Greenwood situation 🔴⤵️ “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

