Manchester United fans burnt Mason Greenwood's jerseys after the striker was accused of rape and assault by girlfriend Harriet Robson. While some fans tried to burn Greenwood's jersey and memorabilia, others tried to remove the player's name and number from the jerseys.

Watch Video:

Manchester United Fan Burn His Mason Greenwood shirt pic.twitter.com/0aN7rfO9MR — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 4, 2022

Man Utd fans BURN Mason Greenwood shirts & flog memorabilia on eBay after striker’s rape arrest Some United fans have been lighting their £65 shirts to destroy them, while others have even tried to scrape the name and numbers off. pic.twitter.com/JXp1PKh5mc — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 4, 2022

