Mohun Bagan Super Giant co-owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka has wished the supporters of the 135-year-old club a "Happy Mohun Bagan Day". Indian football stalwarts Mohun Bagan celebrate July 29 as Mohun Bagan Day, as on this day in 1911, the Mariners became the first ever club to win the IFA Shield. Reliving the glorious history, Sanjiv Goenka has wished the Mohun Bagan supporters around the world. As a 114-year-long history of "pride, identity, and a nation rising" was a "win that wasn’t just about football". The 1911 IFA Shield win is often associated with the Indian freedom struggle. 'You’ll Come Back Stronger' LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hopes For Rishabh Pant’s Speedy Recovery After Latter Picks Up Injury in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Sanjiv Goenka Wishes 'Happy Mohun Bagan Day':

A win that wasn’t just about football. It was about pride, identity, and a nation rising. 114 years later, still legendary. Happy Mohun Bagan Day to #Mariners around the world. #JoyMohunBagan 💚♥ pic.twitter.com/bo1dsM4sbq — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) July 29, 2025

