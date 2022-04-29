International footballer Mesut Ozil took to Twitter on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and alleged India for 'human rights violations' against the minority Muslim community. The former German footballer wrote, "Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world? #BreakTheSilence"

Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India🤲🏼🇮🇳🕌Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022

