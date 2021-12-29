Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he would not be available for his side on the touchline against Manchester City on New Year's Day. The club confirmed this on Twitter.

See Arsenal's Post:

🚨 Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021

