Mohamed Salah's brace helped Liverpool seal a 4-1 win against Everton in the EPL 2021-22 match. Salah scored a goal at the 19th and the 64th minute after Jordon Henderson scored an early goal at the 9th minute. Diago Jota scored the fourth goal for the team.

Video highlights:

