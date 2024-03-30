Mohammedan SC will host Inter Kashi in the I-League 2023-24 after drawing 0-0 with Real Kashmir FC in their previous match. The Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC I-League match will be played from 06:30 pm IST at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, West Bengal, India. Unfortunately, the Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 match live telecast will not be available on TV sets of the fan. The live streaming of the Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 match will be available on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League Action Returns After International Break With Odisha-Bengaluru FC Clash.

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

