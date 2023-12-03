Currently sitting atop the I-League 2023-24, Sreenidi Deccan will face second place Mohammedan SC on Sunday, December 3. Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Gokulam Kerala 2–2 Namdhari FC, I-League 2023–24: Malabarians Held to a Draw at Home Against Namdharis.

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live

𝐀 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 ⚔️🤩@MohammedanSC lock horns with @sreenidideccan in tonight’s crackling @ILeagueOfficial fixture! Who’s winning this? 🔥 Watch the action tonight at 7 PM LIVE on EurosportIndia!📺#IndianFootball #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/HM4oJsQ6p3 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) December 3, 2023

