Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Australian footballer, Jason Cummings. The Indian Super League Champions announced the news on its social media handle. Taking to Twitter, the ISL champions wrote, “Jason Cummings is here.” Notably, the footballer was in Australia's World Cup squad.

Jason Cummings Joins Mohun Bagan

