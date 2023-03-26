Morocco registered a 2-1 victory against Brazil in an international friendly match at Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier. The Atlas Lions got a good start to the match as Sofiane Boufal scored in the 29th minute to give them the lead. The first half ended 1-0 in Morocco's favour. After the restart, Casemiro brought Brazil into the game with an equaliser. However, a goal from Abdelhamid Sabiri helped Morocco to get their first win over the Brazil team. Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Morocco 2–1 Brazil

نهاية المقابلة بفوز المنتخب الوطني أمام منتخب البرازيل 🤩 🏁FULL TIME | It’s a win !! No surprise!! Atlas Lions continue to make history 🇲🇦🦁#DimaMaghrib #AtlasLions #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/FtQWpIO3Bo — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) March 26, 2023

Morocco vs Brazil Goal Video Highlights

