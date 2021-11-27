Hyderabad FC defeat reigning champions Mumbai City FC 3-1 as former Islander striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scores the winner. Ahmed Jahouh opened the scoring for Mumbai which was canceled out by Joao Victor minutes later.

FULL-TIME | #MCFCHFC @HydFCOfficial register their maiden victory against @MumbaiCityFC after goals from Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rohit Danu 💪 MCFC 1-3 HFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2021

