Mumbai City FC continued their dominance of ISL 2021-22 season as they defeated second-placed Jamshedpur FC 4-2 in Margao. It was again a quick start that set the tone for another MCFC game as Des Buckingham's team recorded another huge win.

FULL-TIME | #MCFCJFC @MumbaiCityFC register a convincing win over @JamshedpurFC as a thrilling contest comes to an end 💪 MCFC 4-2 JFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)