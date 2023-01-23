Mumbai Kenkre FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Monday, January 23. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Cooperage Stadium Mumbai. Kenkre suffered a 3-0 defeat against Mohammedan SC in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Sreenidi are coming with a huge 4-0 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Kenkre FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. ISL 2022–23 Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Complete Signing of Young Defender Bikash Yumnam.

