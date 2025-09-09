The Nepal vs Bangladesh second international football friendly was cancelled due to the unrest in the Himalayan nation amid protests by the 'Gen Z' of the country. The Himalayan nation witnessed its youth protest against the political leadership, the immediate reason for it being the ban on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X. The government banned these platforms after they did register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in Nepal. Nepal Gen Z protests saw around 19 people lose their lives while many others sustained injuries. Amidst this, the Nepal vs Bangladesh friendly match, which was supposed to be held at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, was called off, the ANFA (All Nepal Football Association). Also the BFF (Bangladesh Football Federation) issued a statement on the players' delay in returning to the country with a report claiming they would be back in Bangladesh by 3 pm local time. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India Football Team Beats Oman 3–2 on Penalties To Secure Bronze Medal.

Nepal vs Bangladesh Football Friendly Cancelled Due to Unrest

The international friendly match between Bangladesh and Nepal has been suspended due to the current situation in Nepal. ⚽🇧🇩🇳🇵#BangladeshFootball #BFF #FIFAFriendly pic.twitter.com/RBJgws1AMs — Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe) September 8, 2025

BFF Issues Statement on Players' Return to Bangladesh

স্থানীয় কর্তৃপক্ষ অল নেপাল ফুটবল অ্যাসোসিয়েশন (ANFA) এবং বাংলাদেশ দূতাবাস নিশ্চিত করেছে যে আমাদের দল তাদের বর্তমান অবস্থানে সম্পূর্ণ নিরাপদ ও সুরক্ষিত আছে। আমরা পরিস্থিতির ওপর সার্বক্ষণিক দৃষ্টি রাখছি এবং এ বিষয়ে আমাদের পরবর্তী পদক্ষেপ সবাইকে জানিয়ে দেওয়া হবে। — Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe) September 9, 2025

