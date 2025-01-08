Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side had given plenty of backing over the years to create a champion team after the club’s long wait for a major trophy. Arteta along with then director Edu formed a strong team that challenged strong opponents like Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea for the Premier League titles but failed to cross the final line. This season also injuries to key players hampered Gunner’s ambitions. Despite their better performances in some matches the side finds itself chasing the top spot. Mikel Arteta will use the January transfer window to strengthen its squad and address weak spots. Check out Arsenal’s completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Arsenal FC Transfers:

Player Club Deal

As of January 8, 2025, Arsenal transfer news was not heating up but the side was looking to seal some deal moves and even considered letting their younger stars gain some experience via loans. The side is also reportedly not willing to splash a massive budget in the winter transfer market. Check out the Arsenal Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Arsenal FC Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Calafiori, Riccardo, Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus, Jorge Luiz, Kai Havertz, Jakub Kiwior, Mikel Merino, Neto, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, David Raya, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney, Timber, Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Benjamin White, Oleksandr Zinchenko,

Arsenal Transfers so far

Players In: None

Players Out: None

(List Updated on January 8, 2025)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).