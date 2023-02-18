Manchester City have a big opportunity in hand to finally establish their lead on the top of the table. For that, they have to defeat Nottingham Forest away from home. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at the City Ground, Nottingham. The match will start at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, February 18. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match on Star Sports Select 2/HD. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Will Haaland repeat his heroics and ride Manchester City to twin wins against Nottingham Forest this season? Catch the LIVE action, only on 📺 Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #NFOMCI pic.twitter.com/CCyYzL1Z6A — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)