Odisha FC will take on East Bengal in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 07, 2023. Odisha FC have scored eighteen goals against East Bengal in their last four meetings and will be looking to add a few more to this tally. Meanwhile, East Bengal will aim to win their fifth match of the season. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal match in India. You can also tune into Disney+Hotstar if you want to watch the live streaming of the game.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal On Hotstar

