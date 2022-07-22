Arsenal have announced the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City on Friday, July 22. The left-back joined the Gunners on a long-term contract. He becomes Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer. He also is the second player to join the North London side from Manchester City.

See Arsenal's Post:

💛🖤 Welcome, Alex 🖤💛 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022

