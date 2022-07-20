Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has left the club to join Arsenal this summer transfer window. The Ukraine star was in talks to join the Gunners and reports have claimed that the deal is done with only the official announcement pending. He would be Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer window.

Watch Video:

Pep Guardiola announces Oleksandr Zinchenko deal completed: “He’s going to Arsenal”, Man City manager confirms. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC Deal signed, second part of medical to be completed and then official statement.@footballdaily 🎥⤵️pic.twitter.com/pYNGVBLrfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

